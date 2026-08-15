On Independence Day 2026, Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth hoisted the flag in Dehradun, calling to protect national integrity. He honoured personnel and lauded the force's achievements in security, cybercrime management, and rescue operations.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2026, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth hoisted the national flag in Dehradun and called on everyone to "protect the integrity of the nation".

He also administered the oath of national unity to those present during an event at the Police Headquarters Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, DGP Deepam Seth presented the Director General of Police Commendation Disc 'Gold', DGP Commendation Disc 'Silver' and DGP Commendation Certificates to selected police personnel and congratulated all the awardees.

DGP's Address to the Gathering

Addressing the gathering, the DGP said, "Independence Day provides an opportunity to pay heartfelt tribute to the great freedom fighters, brave heroes of the freedom struggle and immortal martyrs whose sacrifice, courage and dedication made it possible for people to live as citizens of a free nation".

He said it is the "collective responsibility of everyone to protect the unity and integrity of the nation, the Constitution and democratic values. "In fulfilling this responsibility, police personnel have always remained at the forefront".

Force's Achievements Highlighted

The DGP said, "he was proud that Uttarakhand Police had demonstrated professional competence and efficiency in every field".

"From challenging security arrangements during the Prime Minister's roadshow to the successful organisation of the five-day Nyaya Sanhita exhibition held in the presence of the Union Home Minister, the police force had effectively discharged its responsibilities," DGP added.

He said that "during the world-famous Char Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Mela, the police successfully managed the security of crores of devotees and traffic arrangements through better coordination, maintaining a balance between security, service and faith."

"In the field of cybercrime management, Uttarakhand Police's ranking among the top five states in the country during the 'Pragati' review meeting, its receipt of the Institutional Performance Award for State Police from the Government of India for outstanding performance in passport verification, and the appreciation received at the BRICS Summit for the Silkyara Tunnel and Dharali-Harsil rescue models were testimony to the force's efficiency and professional capabilities," DGP said.

He also highlighted the achievements of Uttarakhand Police athletes, who had brought laurels to the force through outstanding performances at national and international levels.

Appreciation for Police Personnel

He added that, "as part of police welfare and employee motivation initiatives, more than 950 officers and personnel had been granted timely promotions over the past year."

The DGP said that, "behind these achievements of Uttarakhand Police were numerous unsung heroes, personnel deployed day and night at barricades, women police personnel serving away from their families, drivers, traffic personnel, wireless operators, cyber experts and every police officer and employee working in the field."

He described them as the "real strength" of Uttarakhand Police and appreciated their hard work, discipline and dedication. He expressed confidence that all police personnel would continue to serve the people of Uttarakhand with the same dedication, courage and sense of duty while further strengthening peace, security and law and order across the state.

(ANI)