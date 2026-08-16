BJP President Nitin Nabin paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, honouring his legacy in shaping India's defence and governance through milestones like the Pokhran tests, Kargil War, and Golden Quadrilateral.

BJP President's Tribute

BJP President Nitin Nabin on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, honouring his legacy in shaping modern India's strategic defence and governance model. In a post on X, the BJP President emphasised Vajpayee's pivotal role in elevating India's global standing and establishing a benchmark for public administration. He specifically recalled major milestones of Vajpayee's tenure, including the Pokhran nuclear tests, leadership during the Kargil War, and landmark connectivity initiatives like the Golden Quadrilateral.

"On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, we offer our humble tribute to him. The revered Atal Ji made good governance the fundamental mantra of politics. By successfully conducting the nuclear tests at Pokhran, he gave a new identity to India's strategic capabilities, and during the Kargil War, with firm leadership and unwavering resolve, he ensured the nation's victory. Through historic infrastructure projects like the Golden Quadrilateral, he laid a strong foundation for the development of modern India," said Nitin Nabin.

He further added that Vajpayee's dedication towards the Nation First agenda will remain a source of inspiration for everyone. "His unwavering dedication to "Nation First," his visionary leadership, and his commitment to democratic values will forever remain a source of inspiration for all of us," added Nabin.

A Look at Vajpayee's Legacy

Vajpayee, one of India's most prominent political leaders, served as Prime Minister for three terms. He was first sworn in as Prime Minister for a brief period in 1996 and later served from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004. During his tenure as Prime Minister, India witnessed several significant developments in areas including infrastructure, diplomacy, economic policy and national security.

Vajpayee was also a noted Hindi poet and remained widely respected across political lines for his parliamentary career and public life. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2015 in recognition of his contribution to the nation. Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his life, political contribution and legacy.

PM Modi Remembers Visionary Statesman

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, attended former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's prayer meeting on his death anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial on Sunday.

In a post on X, PM Modi remembered Vajpayee as an extraordinary statesman with a remarkable vision, declaring that the former prime minister dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us," said PM Modi. (ANI)