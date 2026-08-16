Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan outlined a development roadmap on Independence Day, focusing on youth jobs, women’s empowerment, good governance, sustainable tourism, local economies and Himalayan resilience.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan chose the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at the Secretariat campus to speak on the freedom movement in India and to set out the roadmap for the state's next level of development. In his address to officials, employees, police personnel, students, and teachers, Bardhan paid homage to the freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

Independence Day is much more than just a celebration; it also serves to remind us that the task of nation-building falls to the present generation.

New India Marches Forward Confidently

The Chief Secretary spoke about India's progress in the economic, scientific, technological, and strategic spheres. Bardhan talked about advancements made in space technology, performances of Indian youth, and the use of digital technology in governance and citizen services.

He also emphasized the need to ensure that future growth is inclusive, sustainable, and high-quality so that its gains accrue to the last individual of society.

Uttarakhand at 25: Milestones and Challenges

The completion of 25 years by Uttarakhand provided Bardhan the chance to take stock of the state's progress and prepare for the future.

He highlighted achievements in education, healthcare, road connectivity, electricity, clean drinking water, tourism, IT, digital infrastructure, etc. But at the same time, he said that issues like migration, employment, access to healthcare and education in rural areas, water conservation, preparedness for disasters, and preserving the Himalayan ecosystem need continued efforts.

Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Uttarakhand

Bardhan pointed out that Uttarakhand plays a significant role in the Prime Minister’s dream of a developed country in 2047. He said that the progress of the state should not be measured only in terms of its developed cities and huge infrastructure projects.

According to him, real development means creation of dignified jobs for youth in mountains, economic empowerment of women, provision of quality education and healthcare, connectivity and ensuring that development takes place while keeping environmental sustainability.

Concentration on Governance, Youth and Local Economy

Referring to the Secretariat as the “brain” of the state administration, he asked officials to focus on achieving results rather than just disposing files. He emphasized on using artificial intelligence, digitization and data analysis in administration to make it swift, transparent and citizen oriented.

He also asked officials to consider themselves as public servants and respect citizens with sensitivity.

He emphasized villages, women, youth and natural resources as the strengths of Uttarakhand. He suggested creating more avenues for development for millets, agriculture, horticulture, medicinal plants, handicrafts and traditional knowledge, besides boosting the self-help groups for women for entrepreneurship.

Sustainable Tourism and Himalayan Development

Bardhan suggested creation of more avenues for employment through startups, tourism, IT sector, renewable energy and creative economy. He stressed on the need for disaster-resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, carrying capacity study and adaptation for climate change.

For the tourism sector, he suggested high-end and responsible tourism models like spiritual tourism, wellness, adventure, eco-tourism, homestays, winter tourism and cultural tourism.

He concluded his speech by asking all the members of the Secretariat to create a foundation of public service based on integrity, transparency, innovation and sensitivity.