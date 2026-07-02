Uttarakhand government has abolished the Madrasa Education Board after the implementation of the new Minority Education Act. The state has set up a Unified Minority Education Authority aimed at providing equal and quality education to all minority communities under the new system.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the implementation of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act, which came into effect on July 1. With the enforcement of the new law, the Madrasa Education Board in the state has been abolished.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Act also paves the way for the repeal of the Madrasa Education Board Act and the rules governing recognition of non-government Arabic and Persian madrasas.

State Minority Education Authority Established

Addressing a recognition certificate distribution event for minority educational institutions in Dehradun, CM Dhami said the newly formed Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority will ensure equal opportunities and quality education for students from all minority communities, promoting the vision of “One Nation, One Education.”

He also criticised the previous Congress government for introducing the Madrasa Board Act, stating that it operated on the premise that minorities were limited only to the Muslim community.

CM Dhami Highlights Vision of ‘One Nation, One Education’

CM Dhami said, “Today is a historic day. As we launch a new law, a new authority and a new system for educational institutions to improve minority education, the message of ‘One Nation, One Education’ is also emerging from our state.”

He added that Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi, has a long tradition of education, knowledge, philosophy and spirituality. The government, he said, is committed to providing value-based, modern and quality education to all sections of society through the newly established authority.

He further stated that every child in Uttarakhand, regardless of background, should receive quality education that supports overall development and future opportunities.

Criticism of Previous Congress Government

Targeting the previous Congress government, CM Dhami said the 2016 Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Act had limited the definition of minorities to the Muslim community, excluding other groups.

He stated that under the new law, equal rights and opportunities have been extended to Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists. He also referred to the National Education Policy 2020, implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it has given a new direction to the education system.

Uttarakhand Aims to Become a National Model in Education

Speaking to reporters after the event, CM Dhami said Uttarakhand should serve as an example for the country in the field of education. He said the initiative aims to ensure that children from all communities receive modern and quality education, which is essential for national development.

He added that the reforms introduced in the state’s education sector could serve as a model for other states across the country.