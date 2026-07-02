Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer reviewed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list through video conferencing with officials from Kumaon and Garhwal divisions. He issued strict instructions on ASD verification, field inspections, and preparation of action plans after the draft electoral roll publication.

Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr B.V.R.C. Purushottam on Wednesday reviewed the Special Intensive Revision campaign through video conferencing with Divisional Commissioners of the Kumaon and Garhwal divisions. During the meeting, he assessed the progress of the ongoing exercise and issued several key directions to officials to ensure accuracy, transparency and timely completion of the voter list revision process.

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Inspection of Booths With High ‘Uncollectable’ Voters

The CEO directed Divisional Commissioners of both divisions to conduct field inspections in their respective districts, particularly focusing on polling stations with a high number of voters marked under the ‘uncollectable’ category. He also instructed officials to thoroughly review the ASD (Absent, Shifted, Dead) list, which had earlier been verified by Divisional Commissioners, District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

Mandatory Documentation for ASD Verification

Dr Purushottam directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to record clear remarks on verification forms for every voter listed in the Absent, Shifted and Dead (ASD) category. He emphasised that all remarks must be duly signed by both the concerned BLO and members of the Booth Awareness Group (BAG) to ensure transparency in the verification process.

Action Plan After Draft Voter List Publication

The CEO stated that a detailed district-wise action plan must be prepared to address claims and objections after the publication of the draft voter list scheduled for July 14. He informed that around 800 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and 70 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been deployed across the state to strengthen the revision process.

He further directed officials to ensure that no voter faces unnecessary inconvenience during the notice issuance process.

Camps to Be Organised in Hilly and Plain Areas

The Chief Electoral Officer instructed that camps be organised at the Nyaya Panchayat level in hilly regions to resolve claims and objections efficiently. In plain areas, special camps will be conducted at the Tehsil level as well as in Municipal Corporations, Nagar Panchayats and ward levels. Officials were asked to prepare rosters in advance to ensure smooth implementation.

Senior Officials Present at Review Meeting

Senior officials present at the review meeting included Kumaon Divisional Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Anand Swaroop, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi and Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das. The meeting held detailed discussions on implementing the Special Intensive Revision campaign in an effective and transparent manner.