The Indian Army completed a two-week tactical training for CISF at Agartala's MBB Airport. The program, a Military-Civil Fusion initiative, enhanced the force's readiness against modern threats, bolstering regional and aviation security.

The Indian Army has successfully concluded an intensive two-week specialised tactical training program for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, marking a major milestone in inter-agency cooperation and regional security.

Upgrading Operational Readiness

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), organised under the aegis of the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army as a Military-Civil Fusion initiative from 27 July to August 8, the 14-day comprehensive module was designed to upgrade operational readiness, foster seamless tactical integration and reinforce the defence perimeter of critical aviation infrastructure against evolving modern threats.

Key Training Domains

Throughout the fortnight-long training, expert instructors from the Indian Army imparted rigorous practical and theoretical training to the participating CISF troops, covering vital operational domains including Advanced Access Control, Perimeter Hardening, Counter Sabotage Measures, Counter Drone Operations, High-Speed Contingency Response and Integrated Strategies to safeguard high-value public and aviation assets.

Successful Fusion of Expertise

While speaking at the closing ceremony, official representatives highlighted that the joint initiative successfully achieved its objective of fusing the Indian Army's tactical combat expertise with the CISF's specialised aviation security mandate, as per the release.

The participating personnel demonstrated exceptional professional skill, physical endurance and operational synergy during the entire duration of training.

The completion of this program underscores the Indian Army's continuous efforts to strengthen capacity building and foster joint operational capability with Central Armed Police Forces.

As per the release, with the enhanced training, the CISF contingent at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport stands fully equipped with modernised threat mitigation capabilities to ensure safe and secure skies for the region.