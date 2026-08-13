The selection for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra CEO is in its final phase. A search committee interviewed 16 finalists in Ayodhya, selected from 5,585 initial applicants, and will now recommend three names to the Trust.

The selection process for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has entered its final stage, with the Search Committee completing the final round of interviews of 16 shortlisted candidates.

The interviews were conducted at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra campus in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12. The Search Committee, comprising Justice (Retd.) Permod Kohli, Lieutenant General (Retd.) VK Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Hawre, evaluated the candidates for the key institutional leadership position.

The Selection Process

According to the committee, the selection process has involved multiple rounds of screening. A total of 5,585 applications were received initially, of which 3,877 candidates submitted detailed CVs. The applicants were assessed on parameters including management capabilities, experience in handling large-scale events and personnel, personal excellence, language proficiency, vision and strategic planning.

In the second round, around 111 candidates were invited for online interactions after a detailed evaluation of submissions. Their communication skills, professional experience, vision, personality, leadership qualities and technological acumen were assessed.

Following the online assessment, 16 candidates were selected for face-to-face interaction in Ayodhya. The finalists included accomplished professionals from diverse backgrounds, including Army veterans, retired IAS and IPS officers and professionals from government and non-government services. The committee said the final candidates were evaluated on management skills, leadership potential, personality, vision, strategic planning and technology expertise.

The Search Committee will now evaluate the final candidates and forward a panel of three names to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Trust will take the final decision and announce the new CEO in due course. The committee said the entire process was aimed at ensuring a merit-based, transparent and comprehensive selection for the leadership of an institution of national and international significance.

CEO Role and Responsibilities

The CEO will be appointed on a three-year contract, which may be renewed based on satisfactory performance. The salary and other benefits for the post will be decided through mutual discussion.

Working under the direct supervision of the Trust, the CEO will head the management and oversee the Trust's administration and future development. The CEO will ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements, maintain financial transparency, coordinate security arrangements with government agencies, supervise religious rituals and festivals, ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, manage arrangements for distinguished guests, and oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Trust in accordance with the powers delegated by the Trust.

The three-member search committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (Retd.) Vishwambhar Chaturvedi and noted scientist Dr Suresh Haware. After completing the selection process, the committee will recommend shortlisted candidates to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Board, which will make the final appointment. (ANI)