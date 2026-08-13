West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced Rs 10 crore financial aid for flood-hit Assam, where the death toll has risen to 103. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for relief and rehabilitation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced Rs 10 crore assistance for flood-struck Assam. He said that the funds will be disbursed from the Chief Minister's relief fund. "Assam's situation is not good due to floods. This time West Bengal is trying to help them financially. So we have decided to give Rs 10 crore from the CM fund to help Assam,'' Adhikari said in the Assembly on Wednesday. This comes after the Assam government said that the death toll, as of August 12, has risen to 103. Adhikari also announced that 'seva kendras' in all Assembly constituencies will be named after freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. "Rs 30,000 per month will be given to run these centres," the CM said.

The flood situation continues to be monitored as Assam faces widespread flooding during the ongoing monsoon, affecting several districts and forcing people in inundated areas to move to safer locations. In several flood-affected areas, residents have faced difficulties as floodwaters entered homes and disrupted normal life.

The authorities have been monitoring the situation in affected areas and continuing relief and rescue efforts. Relief camps have been established for people who have been displaced from their homes, while rescue efforts are being undertaken in areas where residents remain affected by floodwaters.

Assam Govt's Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts

The Assam Government will spend approximately Rs 1,000 crore for the relief, assistance and rehabilitation of people affected by the unexpected and abnormal floods that have affected Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts of Upper Assam since July 19. Announcing this at a press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a survey will be conducted through a mobile application to assess the overall extent of the damage.

So far, 960 surveyors have completed surveys of 8,325 families, and the second phase of the survey has already begun. The Chief Minister announced that the survey process will be completed by September 15 and assured that it will be conducted in a completely transparent and fair manner. Flood-affected people will be able to view the detailed list of those included in the survey, and if anyone's name is left out, they will have the opportunity to be included even after the survey process is completed. (ANI)