A couple inspecting a house for purchase in Patiala, Punjab, was viciously attacked by a Pitbull, leaving both with serious injuries requiring hospitalization. The incident, captured on a viral CCTV video, shows the dog lunging at the couple, sparking widespread online outrage and calls for action against the owner.

In a shocking yet disturbing incident in Punjab, a couple was attacked by a ferocious Pitbull when they were visiting a property in Patiala along with a real estate dealer to inspect a house for potential purchase, leaving both husband and wife with serious bite wounds that required immediate hospitalization.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a Pitbull was seen attacking the couple suddenly and aggressively as soon as he stepped out of the doorway, lunging past the real estate dealer, before escalating into a terrifying struggle as the onlookers rushed to intervene.

The couple was seriously injured, as the Pitbull latched onto them during the chaotic encounter, leaving them bleeding profusely and requiring urgent medical attention at a private hospital in Patiala.

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How the Couple Was Attacked by a Pitbull?

The married couple was apparently in Patiala to look for a new property or house to purchase, accompanied by a local real estate dealer or broker, completely unaware that their simple house visit for a potential real estate transaction would turn into a terrifying and bloody ordeal in broad daylight.

In viral CCTV footage, the real estate dealer rang the doorbell of the residential property, and within moments of opening the door, the aggressive dog bolted out and lunged directly at the visitors before anyone could react. The Pitbull first attacked the woman before her husband rushed forward to shield her, only for the ferocious animal to turn its aggression toward him.

The husband continued to protect her wife despite he was bravely fighting a raging animal before the locals quickly intervened with sticks to force the beast back inside the premises. By the time locals came to their rescue, the couple were seriously injured and rushed to a nearby private hospital in Patiala for treatment.

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According to local reports, the husband and wife suffered multiple injuries in the Pitbull attack, with the woman sustaining deep wounds. The woman’s shirt was torn during the violent struggle as the dog repeatedly lunged at them, further highlighting the terrifying intensity of the attack before neighbours managed to intervene and pull the animal away.

The husband, Ankit, stated that his wife, Shifali, had to undergo surgery for the deep injuries sustained in the attack.

Viral Dog Attack Video Sparks Outrage Online

The viral video of a couple being attacked by a Pitbull has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens expressing outrage over the incident and calling for strict action against the dog owner.

Taking to their X handles, many users expressed anger over the incident, with several calling for strict legal action against the dog owner. Others emphasised the need for responsible pet ownership, while some shared concerns about the couple’s safety and the growing threat of dog attacks in residential areas.

However, a few users also focused on the need for caution during dog attacks, advising people to remain calm and avoid running when confronted by an aggressive animal.

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Meanwhile, Patiala police assured an investigation into the illegal keeping of pitbulls and to examine whether any action should be taken against the dog’s owner for violating regulations. Since the keeping of pitbulls is prohibited or subject to strict municipal restrictions in many jurisdictions, authorities are likely to verify the dog’s ownership and registration before deciding on any action.

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