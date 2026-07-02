Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed a state-level pre-monsoon mock drill in 13 districts to enhance disaster readiness. He stressed coordination and swift action. Meanwhile, river levels are rising in Rudraprayag due to heavy rains.

CM Dhami Reviews Monsoon Preparedness

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the state-level pre-monsoon mock drill conducted at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) Dehradun. The state-level mock drill was conducted in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The exercise aimed to strengthen preparedness for potential monsoon-related disasters, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and assess the effectiveness of the state's disaster response mechanism. During the event, the Chief Minister released the updated State and District Disaster Management Plans and reviewed a high-tech exhibition of search-and-rescue equipment deployed by the SDRF, NDRF, and Fire Services.

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CM Pushakar Singh Dhami, while addressing the media, said, "The monsoon is always challenging for us. Given our geographical conditions, we face many disasters, cloudbursts, flooding, and more. We must keep everyone safe and fully prepared."

"We have already held several meetings at the district level to review shortcomings and identify areas that require more work. The aim is to reduce disaster risk as much as possible. Lessons from previous years, where departments coordinated well, have been included in this year's planning. In past disasters, timely action saved lives and reduced damage. This year too, our top priority is people's safety and minimising loss of life and property," he added.

Underscoring the government's stance on emergency readiness, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has issued clear instructions that there should be no delay in relief and rescue operations in the event of any disaster, and that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure a swift response.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Operations Centre (Control Room) is continuously monitoring monsoon-related developments, weather conditions, and vulnerable areas across the state to ensure an immediate response to any emergency, CM Dhami said.

Addressing officials during the review, the Chief Minister added that over the past three years, Uttarakhand has faced several natural disasters and challenging situations. However, timely preparedness, prompt decision-making, and effective inter-departmental coordination have helped minimise the loss of lives and property.

Advance deployment of machinery, relief materials, rescue teams, and other essential resources has been ensured in vulnerable areas during the monsoon season, enabling immediate relief and rescue operations whenever required, the CM stated.

Rising River Levels and Weather Alerts

Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has started impacting the water levels of the rivers. The water level in both the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers has risen, prompting the district administration to intensify monitoring.

Following persistent rainfall since Wednesday morning, the water level of the Alaknanda River has increased from 622 metres above sea level on Tuesday to 622.5 metres on Wednesday. Officials have warned that if the rain continues over the next few days, the water level in both rivers could rise further and may approach the danger mark.

In view of the evolving situation, the District Disaster Control Room is closely monitoring the river levels. The administration has appealed to residents living along the riverbanks and pilgrims to remain vigilant and avoid visiting riverbanks or other vulnerable areas unless necessary.

The IMD also issued orange alerts for five districts, with Nainital, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall and light thunderstorms too. (ANI)