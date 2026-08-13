Student and youth groups in Assam launched an indefinite economic blockade on roads to Arunachal Pradesh after 11 villagers were injured in a firing incident at Mingmang Badati in Dhemaji, amid tensions over alleged land encroachment.

An indefinite economic blockade was imposed on key road links connecting Assam with Arunachal Pradesh after several student and youth organisations protested the alleged firing on Assam villagers at Mingmang Badati in Dhemaji district, in which 11 people were injured, three of them critical.

On Monday, at least 11 people from the Assam side sustained injuries following a firing incident by miscreants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Assam's Dhemaji district. The violence erupted at Mingmang Basti amid tensions over alleged land encroachment by individuals from Arunachal Pradesh onto land belonging to Assam.

Indefinite Blockade Launched

The blockade began around 5 am on Wednesday at Jagun in Tinsukia district, where protesters blocked the Jagun-Namchik and Jagun-Joyrampur roads by burning tyres and stopping vehicular movement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Protesters Demand Justice

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Matak Mahila Karmachari (MMK), Gorkha Students' Union and Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti jointly launched the agitation and announced that the blockade would continue indefinitely. The organisations are protesting Monday's firing incident at Mingmang Badati village under the Gogamukh Revenue Circle in Dhemaji district.

According to the protesters, armed miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly fired indiscriminately at unarmed villagers, injuring 11 Assam residents.

The protesters demanded that the Arunachal Pradesh government immediately identify and arrest those allegedly involved in the firing and hand them over to the Assam Police for legal action. They alleged that the firing was carried out by armed persons from Arunachal Pradesh and said that the incident could not be allowed to go without accountability.

The organisations warned that the blockade would continue until those responsible for the Mingmang Badati incident are identified and arrested.

Official Response and Investigation

The agitation has disrupted movement along important road links between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and is likely to affect the movement of passengers, commercial vehicles and other traffic between the two states.

Meanwhile, Assam Police said they are investigating the Mingmang Badati incident and will hold discussions with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh to ascertain the facts and take appropriate action. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and other senior officials to look into the matter. Sarma has also described the incident as a local land dispute rather than a conflict between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, amid concerns over the escalation of tensions along the inter-state boundary.

Widespread Disruption Continues

The blockade at Jagun comes in addition to disruptions reported at other crossing points along the Assam-Arunachal boundary, including Banderdewa, Jonai and Gumto, where protesters have sought action against those allegedly responsible for the firing.

The organisations maintained that the agitation would remain in place until the alleged perpetrators are identified and arrested by police.

(ANI)