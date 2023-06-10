Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's govt cancels all traffic challans between 2017 to 2021; details here

This includes cases that are currently pending in various courts. It is reportedly said that the Transport Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, Chandra Bhushan Singh, has instructed all regional transport officers to withdraw the traffic challans from the portal once they receive the court's list of abated cases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel all traffic challan for private and commercial vehicle owners pending from 2017 to 2021. According to the official statement, the cancellation applies on challans issued between 1 January 2017, and 31 December 2021, regardless of the vehicle type.

This includes cases that are currently pending in various courts. It is reportedly said that the Transport Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, Chandra Bhushan Singh, has instructed all regional transport officers to withdraw the traffic challans from the portal once they receive the court's list of abated cases.

Mira road murder case: Accused Manoj Sane claims to be HIV+, says Saraswati was possessive

The UP government's decision is set to provide relief to many owners of private and commercial vehicles in the state. The state government has issued instructions to all divisional transport offices to remove pending challans from the e-challan portal after receiving the court's list.

The CM Yogi Adityanath's decision has been welcomed by lakhs of vehicle owners, particularly those who were previously charged with violating traffic rules. The Transport Commissioner said that this cancellation of old pending challans is in accordance with UP Ordinance Number 2 of June 2023.

Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, NCP leaders meet Mumbai Police chief

Further details in this regard will be obtained by visiting the official website of UP Traffic Police, and for this, only the vehicle number is required. Moreover, if drivers believe that a wrong challan has been issued, they can also file a complaint directly on the website.

Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated his birthday on June 5. The 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh first entered the Lok Sabha in 1998, representing the Gorakhpur constituency, and has been re-elected five times since then.