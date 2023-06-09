Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, NCP leaders meet Mumbai Police chief

    A delegation of NCP workers led by Sharad Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action. The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on Facebook that read "he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon".

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday (June 9) said that its party president Sharad Pawar has received a "death threat" on social media. Taking cognisance of the matter, Mumbai police are in the process of registering a first information report, a senior police official said.

    Centre will impose AI regulations to protect 'digital citizens': Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    On August 20, 2013, Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune. Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police.

    Speaking to news agency, a senior police official said that they have been informed about the threat to the NCP chief on a social media platform. "We are looking into it. We have started a probe," the official said.

    NCP had sent a representative to lodge a police complaint, the official said. "The police are in the process of registering an FIR in this connection at South Region Cyber police station," he added.

    Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

