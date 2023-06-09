Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mira road murder case: Accused Manoj Sane claims to be HIV+, says Saraswati was possessive

    On Thursday, the Mumbai Police said victim Saraswati Vaidya was an orphan and she had no relatives. However, on Friday, Saraswati's three sisters reached the Naya Nagar Police station to record their statements.

    Mumbai Mira road murder accused Manoj Sane has allegedly told the Police that he never had any physical relationship with his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya as he is tested positive for HIV, reports said. Manoj is accused of killing Saraswati, chopping up her body into pieces and then boiling them in a pressure cooker for disposal.

    Manoj and Saraswati were living together at the Mira Road flat for the past three years though they knew each other since 2014. Manoj told police he met Saraswati 16 years ago at a ration shop where he used to work at that time.

    Manoj allegedly told police in 2008, he was diagnosed as HIV+ and has been on medication since then. He said he had met with an accident for which he underwent a long treatment. He suspected to have contracted HIV during that treatment.

    Reports further said that Manoj treated Saraswati like "his daughter" and she was very possessive about him. As the cops found a board on one of the walls of the flat where the couple lived, Manoj Sane said he taught Saraswati Maths as the 32-year-old was planning to appear for Class 10 SSC exams.

    On Thursday, the Mumbai Police said victim Saraswati Vaidya was an orphan and she had no relatives. However, on Friday, Saraswati's three sisters reached the Naya Nagar Police station to record their statements.

    While Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya were known to be a live-in couple to their neighbours, Saraswati's version was similar to Manoj's statement. A worker at the orphanage where Saraswati grew up said she told them that she was staying with her uncle.

