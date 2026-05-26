The weather in Uttar Pradesh has taken a sudden turn. Just as the hot 'Nautapa' period began, the IMD has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts, warning of severe storms, heavy rain, and even hailstorms. Here's what you need to know

Just when everyone in Uttar Pradesh was bracing for the intense heat of Nautapa, the weather has pulled a fast one. It's not even been two days into Nautapa, and now many districts are facing the threat of strong winds, rain, and hailstorms. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is taking this seriously and has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts.

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According to the IMD, different parts of the state can expect strong winds, rain, lightning, and even hailstones in the next few hours. This sudden change in weather could cause problems for everyone, from farmers to the general public.

Red Alert in these districts, winds up to 80 km/h expected

The IMD's Lucknow centre has issued a fresh 'nowcast' alert, warning of extremely bad weather in several districts of Purvanchal and the Terai region. A red alert is in place for Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, and Balrampur. The weather department has warned that these areas could see destructive winds of 60 to 80 km/h. Along with this, heavy rain and hailstorms are also likely. The strong winds have increased the risk of falling trees, broken electricity poles, and traffic disruptions.

Orange Alert in these districts, warning of rain with thunder

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sitapur, Bahraich, Maharajganj, Shravasti, and Lakhimpur Kheri. In these districts, strong winds could blow at speeds of 40 to 60 km/h. Moderate rain with thunder and lightning is also expected in many places. Weather scientists say that the sudden change in weather could also increase incidents of lightning strikes.

Yellow Alert in Lucknow and other cities

A yellow alert has been issued for the capital city, Lucknow, as well as Ghazipur, Hathras, Kasganj, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Rampur, Aligarh, Badaun, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Sambhal, and Amroha. These areas might experience winds of 30 to 40 km/h and could see light rain or drizzle.

Why did the weather change during Nautapa?

Usually, during Nautapa, North India experiences intense heat and heatwaves. But this time, a western disturbance and an increase in atmospheric moisture have led to a sudden change. According to weather experts, the clash between moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and westerly winds has activated pre-monsoon-like conditions in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. This is the reason we are seeing this spell of strong winds and rain.

IMD's special appeal to the public

The weather department has advised people to be especially cautious during the bad weather. Scientists have warned that standing under trees and near electricity poles during a storm can be dangerous. People are advised to stay safely indoors and avoid going out unless it's absolutely necessary. They also recommend keeping electrical appliances switched off during lightning.

Farmers are worried

The warning of strong winds and hailstorms has also increased the worries of farmers. It could affect standing crops and horticulture. There is a fear of damage to mango, vegetable, and pulse crops. The administration and the weather department are continuously monitoring the situation. People are being urged to pay attention to official weather updates and avoid rumours.

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