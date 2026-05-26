The Rouse Avenue court has extended the police custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar by one day in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The CBI sought the extension for further confrontation and recovery, alleging he leaked the chemistry paper.

The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar for one day, arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case. He will be produced tomorrow before the court.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the police custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar after hearing submissions of the CBI Public Prosecutor. He was produced before the court after the expiry of earlier police custody.

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CBI Seeks Further Custody

The CBI sought one day further custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar The CBI Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh said that it requires further custody for confrontation and some recovery. It is also said that he was in direct contact with Prahlad Kulkarni.

Background of the Arrest

On May 18, the Rouse Avenue court granted nine days' custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to the CBI. He has been arrested in Pune in connection with the NEET UG Paper leak case.

The CBI alleged that he is actively involved in the conspiracy of leakage of the chemistry exam paper before the NEET UG Exam 2026. He runs an RCC Institute of Coaching in Latur, Maharashtra.

Purpose of Custody and Investigation Details

While granting the custody, the court had said that the custody of accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar has been sought to identify and apprehend the other co-accused persons involved in the offence and also to recover and analyse the digital devices/digital evidences and communication records, as well as the financial trail connected to the NEET 2026 examination and paper leak network.

"The investigation is at its very initial and crucial stage, therefore, keeping in view all the detailed facts and circumstances discussed above and the prayer made in the present application (for police custody remand), the present application is allowed and accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegoankar is remanded to police custody for 9 days, subject to his medical examination," the court had ordered.

Investigation officer Deputy SP Pawan Kumar Kaushik produced Motegaonkar before the court after the expiry of the transit remand.

Specific Allegations by CBI

The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar is involved in the leakage of the question paper and the distribution of the same in Conspiracy with other Accused persons. His links with the accused Prahalad Kulkarni are under investigation

"Motegaonkar provided the copy of the leaked exam paper to students. He runs a coaching centre. He leaked the chemistry exam paper before the examination," the CBI had said.

The CBI had submitted that this accused had received the chemistry questions and answers of NEET 2026 on April 23, 2026, prior to the scheduled date of examination. It was further submitted that the said leaked question paper has been found in the mobile phone of the accused Shivraj, who also provided the leaked question paper and answers to several persons.

On a query, the investigation officer said that there is a video showing him saying that the questions he gave to the students are in the question paper.

Legal Arguments and Court Observations

Counsel for the accused had opposed the 10-day custody. The CBI said that a question paper was recovered from his mobile.

Senior Public Prosecutor had submitted that the custody of the arrested accused is required for custodial interrogation and also in order to take him to a different part of the country for investigation. He had further submitted that his custody is also required to prevent the commission of similar offences involving the leakage of question papers; apprehension of other co-accused; to recover and analyse the digital devices and digital evidence and financial trail; and to unearth the larger conspiracy and source of the leaked NEET UG 2026 Question paper.

The court had noted that the allegations against the accused persons involved in the present case are that they are part of an organised paper leak gang, and each one of them played an active role in leaking and circulating the NEET 2026 exam paper. The said illegal activities were allegedly undertaken by them well before the scheduled examination date of May 3, 2026.

In the fact-finding inquiry conducted by SOG Rajasthan, it was reported that a substantial number of questions, which appeared in the actual exam conducted on May 3, 2026, had already been leaked and circulated, allegedly, by these accused persons, the court noted.