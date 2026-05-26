The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in eight districts of Tamil Nadu on May 26. According to the weather department, a trough extending from the central-east Bay of Bengal to the southeast Arabian Sea is influencing weather conditions across the state.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, along with Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Theni, Dindigul and Kanniyakumari districts. Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph may also accompany the storms.

Apart from these districts, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in a few parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.