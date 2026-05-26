The weather across West Bengal is expected to remain unstable this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread thunderstorms, rain and strong winds over several districts of North and South Bengal. Moisture flowing in from the Bay of Bengal, combined with a cyclonic circulation over Bihar, is creating favourable conditions for intense pre-monsoon activity across the state.



Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms Rain Likely Across Bengal This Week, Heavy Rain Alert for North Bengal



North Bengal Likely to Receive Heavy Rain and Frequent Thunderstorms

Several districts in North Bengal are expected to remain under active thunderstorm conditions till May 29. Areas such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places, with isolated heavy showers in some pockets.

Over the last 24 hours, parts of North Bengal already recorded significant rainfall. Raiganj, Jhallong and Balurghat received around 7 cm rain, while Kumargram recorded nearly 5 cm.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph across many districts. Hilly regions like Darjeeling and Kalimpong may face risks of landslides and reduced visibility due to continuous rainfall.

Residents in low-lying areas have also been advised to stay alert for temporary waterlogging and traffic disruptions during intense rain spells.