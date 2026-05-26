J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat chaired a meeting to review security for Eid-Ul-Adha & Amarnath Yatra-2026. He directed comprehensive crowd management, strengthened security at sensitive spots, and enhanced surveillance for peaceful festivities.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat chaired a meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir to review security arrangements for the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha & Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 (SANJY-2026). The meeting witnessed participation from senior officers of the J&K Police, CRPF, ITBP, Traffic Police, Railways, and various security agencies. Emphasising the importance of peaceful Eid celebrations, DGP Prabhat directed officers to ensure comprehensive crowd management arrangements at mosques and key congregation venues across the Valley. He stressed the necessity of strengthening security measures, safeguarding public movement, and deploying personnel at sensitive locations to prevent overcrowding. He further instructed field officers to enhance surveillance, carry out random inspections at vulnerable areas, and intensify patrolling to effectively address any potential security concerns during the festive occasion.

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Amarnath Yatra Security Preparations

During the meeting, the participating officers presented detailed briefings on the proposed security and logistical arrangements, as well as preparedness measures for the smooth conduct of SANJY-2026. Officers from the CAPFs and other security forces also shared their assessments and underscored the need for seamless coordination and synergy among all agencies involved. Additionally, the officers briefed the chair regarding the administrative and logistical arrangements made for the incoming CAPF companies. The DGP issued directives for the smooth induction of CAPF companies and emphasised that district heads must ensure proper arrangements for incoming units and their efficient ground deployment.

Emphasising the importance of robust security management, the J-K DGP directed officers to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and adopt proactive strategies to counter potential threats. He stressed the need for heightened vigilance to safeguard pilgrims and maintain a secure environment throughout the yatra period.

Counter-Terror and Surveillance Directives

DGP Prabhat further instructed field formations to intensify efforts aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem and strengthening area domination along the pilgrimage routes. Directions were also issued for the deployment of Anti-Sabotage teams and the use of advanced surveillance systems and real-time monitoring mechanisms to enhance threat detection and response capabilities.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all participating agencies to maintain the highest level of coordination, preparedness, and operational efficiency to ensure the peaceful, secure, and successful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026. (ANI)