Gujarat is set to host the inaugural World Yogasana Championship from June 4-8. The event will see over 500 participants from 75 countries, marking a major milestone for yoga as a competitive global sporting discipline.

Gujarat is set to host the inaugural World Yogasana Championship from June 4 to 8, with over 500 participants from 75 countries expected to compete across 12 events, marking a major milestone for yoga as a global sporting discipline.

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'Invaluable Treasure Given to the World by India'

According to an official release, speaking ahead of the championship, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said yoga, which originated in India over 5,000 years ago, has today emerged as a global movement promoting both physical and mental well-being. "Yoga was given to the world by India. It is an invaluable treasure discovered in our country 5,000 years ago," the minister said while highlighting yoga's universal appeal and growing international acceptance.

From Wellness to Competitive Sport

Mandaviya noted that countries across the globe are increasingly embracing yoga and making it part of their daily lives, adding that Yogasana is now evolving beyond wellness into a recognised competitive sport.

A Pillar of India's Soft Power

Describing yoga as an important pillar of India's soft power, the minister said Yogasana has become not only a medium of health and mindfulness, but also a source of livelihood, economic opportunity and global recognition for the country. He further stated that the upcoming championship provides India with a significant opportunity to showcase its cultural influence and leadership in yoga on the world stage.

Aiming for Olympic Recognition

Referring to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, Mandaviya said efforts are being made to secure international recognition for Yogasana within the Olympic framework. "As the country where yoga originated prepares to host the Olympic Games in 2036, we will also make every effort to establish Yogasana as an Olympic sport," he said. (ANI)