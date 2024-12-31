Uttar Pradesh: Train engine derails during shunting at Chandausi Junction in Sambhal, video emerges (WATCH)

A goods train engine derailed during shunting at Chandausi Junction in Sambhal on December 31. The derailment, which occurred around 4:30 AM, briefly disrupted train services. Railway officials worked for hours to restore the engine, and normal operations resumed by 11 AM. No injuries were reported.

In an unfortunate incident at Chandausi Junction, Sambhal district, the engine of a goods train derailed during shunting on the early morning of December 31. The incident took place around 4:30 AM on platform number three of the station, causing a brief disruption in train operations.

According to reports, the diesel engine, which was being shunted towards the Mandi Samiti railway gate, lost one of its wheels and derailed. The train's loco pilot immediately informed the station superintendent and Moradabad control was alerted. Railway officials, including the safety team from Moradabad, quickly reached the spot to assess the situation.


The safety team worked tirelessly for approximately four hours to bring the engine back on track. A video of the efforts made by the team to restore the engine has also surfaced on social media, showing the hard work involved in this process.

By 8:30 AM, the safety team had successfully restored the engine to its original position, allowing normal operations to resume. However, due to the incident, train services were briefly affected. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

The incident occurred when the diesel engine was moving through a turning point on platform number three. It is believed that the derailment happened as the engine passed a curve, causing one of its wheels to come off the track.

Chandausi Junction has now resumed normal operations, with shunting operations starting again at around 11 AM. This derailment, although unfortunate, was handled swiftly by the railway authorities, ensuring minimal disruption to train services and safety.

