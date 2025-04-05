PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today, shortly after being accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square - the first time Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

The meeting marks a key moment in PM Modi's ongoing three-day visit, which aims to strengthen bilateral ties under the shared vision of "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future."

The ceremonial welcome earlier in the day, led by President Dissanayake, reflected the significance Colombo places on the India-Sri Lanka relationship. PM Modi's arrival on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019 and comes amid a renewed regional focus on development partnerships and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo following a stop in Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

In Sri Lanka, PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by six senior ministers, despite rainy weather: Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena.

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," PM Modi posted on X.

After arriving at his hotel, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a traditional puppet performance, underscoring the cultural connections between the two nations. As part of his itinerary, PM Modi will travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects funded by India.

Meanwhile, Vyasa Kalyanasundaram, head of the Yoga department at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, praised PM Modi's efforts in elevating Yoga to global recognition. He highlighted how PM Modi's advocacy helped transform Yoga from a niche spiritual pursuit into a widely respected therapeutic practice embraced across Sri Lanka.

