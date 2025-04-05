user
Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon

Weather News: Despite forecasts, there's no rain, with a 44% deficiency across the state. The weather might change from next week, with the potential for Kalbaisakhi storms.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

A strange weather pattern across the state. In the middle of Chaitra, conditions for rain are forming, but it's not raining.

Rain deficiency

The weather department has reported a rain deficiency of at least 44 percent in West Bengal over the past month. Kolkata has an 87 percent rain deficiency. There's also a deficiency in both 24 Parganas.


In some districts, the rain deficiency is more than 100 percent. South Dinajpur has a deficiency of over 100 percent. Hooghly and Cooch Behar have a 90 percent deficiency.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has reported that several districts in the state have received no rain at all for the past month, despite forecasts.

Forecast of Kalbaisakhi

The Alipore Weather Office has also stated that Kalbaisakhi storms may occur in some districts of the state next week, not this week.

Weather change from Monday

The Alipore Weather Office has reported that conditions for thunderstorms are likely to develop in several districts of South Bengal from next Monday. There is also a possibility of scattered rain with lightning.

Gusty winds

The Alipore Weather Office has reported that gusty winds of 30-40 kmph may blow for a few days next week.

Possibility of thunderstorms

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Kolkata along with Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

Weather in North Bengal

There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in North Bengal from Sunday. Rain on Sunday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar. Rain on Monday in Cooch Behar and Malda too. Gusty winds may also blow.

