West Bengal: 2 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar express derail near Nalpur station; minor injuries reported

A train accident occurred on Saturday morning when two coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Nalpur station, West Bengal. The incident involved three coaches, with minor injuries to some passengers. No fatalities were reported, and restoration efforts are ongoing.

First Published Nov 9, 2024, 8:27 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

A train accident occurred on Saturday morning when two coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express (Train No. 22850) derailed near Nalpur station in West Bengal. The incident took place at around 5:31 am. when the train was passing through the Nalpur station, located about 40 km from Kolkata.

According to the South Eastern Railway officials, the train’s derailment involved three coaches, including one parcel van and two passenger coaches. No major damages have been reported, and the authorities confirmed that no fatalities have occurred. However, there have been some minor injuries to one or two passengers.

Karnataka: Stones placed on railway tracks near Mangaluru raise suspicions of vandalism

Railway officials, including accident relief and medical relief teams, arrived at the spot promptly to manage the situation. Trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were dispatched to assist in the restoration efforts. Additionally, buses have been arranged to transport stranded passengers to their respective destinations.

The railway authorities have assured the public that the restoration work is ongoing, and efforts are being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible. While there is still no official word on the exact cause of the derailment, the South Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Omprakash Charan, confirmed that the incident did not result in any significant casualties

