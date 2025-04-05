user
user icon

After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape; family says daughter forced to undergo abortion

A self-styled pastor in Gurdaspur city of Punjab, Jashan Gill is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman, with the family alleging that Gill forced their daughter to undergo an abortion.

After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape; family says daughter forced to undergo abortion shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 5, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

A self-styled pastor in Gurdaspur city of Punjab, Jashan Gill is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman, with the family alleging that Gill forced their daughter to undergo an abortion. Speaking to ANI, the father of the daughter alleged that his daughter, A BCA student at the time, was "misled" by the pastor.

"We used to go to a church in the Abul Khair village of the Gurdaspur district with our family. A pastor named Jashan Gill misled my daughter and raped her repeatedly. My daughter was 22 years old and was a BCA student. He made her pregnant and later made her undergo an abortion by a nurse in Khokhar village," the father told ANI while remaining anonymous.

Accusing the nurse of medical negligence, the father added, "The abortion was performed carelessly, after which she got an infection...My daughter complained of stomach pain and was admitted to the hospital...Later, after an ultrasound, we came to know that my daughter had an abortion, and then she was taken to Amritsar, where she died during treatment."

The father has also alleged police corruption, claiming that the pastor has bribed the officials, which is why he has not been arrested.

Also read: CCTV footage shows Punjab's self-styled Christian prophet Bajinder Singh assaulting employees (WATCH)

"The police have not arrested him (pastor Jashan Gill). He roams freely, and the police take money from him. This incident happened in 2023," he said.

The father says he has received multiple threats and fears for his safety. The father said that he has approached the Punjab High Court, demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

"I got a lot of threats, so I left my village...I want justice for my daughter...Punjab Police did nothing. I demand a CBI inquiry into the incident ...I have also approached the High Court demanding a CBI inquiry," he said.

Earlier, in another case, the Mohali Court in Punjab convicted self-styled Christian Pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 sexual harassment case on April 1.

Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Pastor Bajinder Singh after a complaint was filed by the woman alleging assault on her. The incident reportedly took place after a prayer session, where the survivor claimed that she, along with others, was mistreated and physically assaulted. 

Also read: Pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life for rape: Survivor collapses outside court, later calls him a 'fraud'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH) shk

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected shk

Karnataka: Mill worker's body found naked with injury marks; murder suspected

Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi anr

Karnataka: Five dead, 10 injured as van crashes into parked truck in Kalaburagi

Kerala: Ants found in head wound after stitching, patient alleges medical negligence at govt hospital in Ranni taluk hospital anr

Kerala: Ants found in head wound after stitching, patient alleges medical negligence at govt hospital in Ranni

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs on april 4 2025, 114 cases registered across state anr

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs, 114 cases registered across state

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on April 5 2025: Check 18k 22k 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on April 5: Price of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 6

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history dmn

America's passion for tariffs rarely pays off, economists warn citing 'catastrophic' history

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH) shk

PM Modi receives historic guard of honour in Sri Lanka, meets President Dissanayake in Colombo (WATCH)

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on ATG

Manoj Kumar last rites: Veteran actor received state funeral; Read on

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon AJR

Weather woes: West Bengal faces 44% rain deficit, storms on horizon

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon