The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by KC Venugopal, reviewed toll fees, road safety, and construction quality with officials from NHAI and the Transport Ministry. Venugopal noted the discussions were fruitful and major concerns were addressed.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday reviewed the levy and regulation of toll fees, tariffs and user charges on public infrastructure and utilities, with discussions focusing on road safety, toll collection, construction quality and infrastructure financing. The meeting, chaired by Congress MP and PAC Chairperson K.C. Venugopal, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), audit authorities and other concerned organisations.

Productive Discussions on Tolls and Road Quality

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Venugopal described the discussions as productive and said the committee reviewed issues related to infrastructure development, toll collection and the quality of national highways. On the PAC meeting held in Parliament, Committee Chairperson KC Venugopal said, "The National Highway Authority of India and the Ministry of Transport and Highways discussed the toll levy and construction quality. It was a very fruitful discussion. Earlier, we had given a report in the Parliament in which we highlighted many shortcomings on the part of design and construction. Some of the major concerns have been addressed by NHAI..."

He added, "I am glad to say that some of the major concerns have been addressed by NHAI, they told us they have given a report on it."

"Road safety discussed, tolling system discussed, quality of the road discussed, everything discussed," Venugopal said.

Committee's Oversight Role

The committee examined the subject, "Levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges, etc. on public infrastructure and other public utilities", as part of its parliamentary oversight of public expenditure and infrastructure financing. The meeting began with a briefing by audit authorities, followed by oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI and other concerned organisations.

The meeting followed the PAC's previous sitting on July 2, during which the committee examined the implementation and effectiveness of centrally sponsored welfare schemes in the education sector. (ANI)