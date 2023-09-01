Uttar Pradesh shocker: Man shot dead at Union minister Kaushal Kishore's Lucknow residence; check details

Assuring accountability, the Union Minister conveyed that the police will investigate the incident entirely, and those responsible would face appropriate consequences.

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Friday (September 1), a close friend of Union Minister and BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son was reportedly shot dead at the politician's residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Vinay Shrivastava, met with this unfortunate fate at around 4:15 am within the residence of BJP MP's son, Vikas Kishore.

Responding to the incident, the Union Minister clarified that his son was not present at home during the time of the incident. "Who was there at the residence, I do not know as my son was not at home, he was in Delhi yesterday," the BJP MP said.

Assuring accountability, the Union Minister conveyed that the police would diligently investigate the incident, and those responsible would face appropriate consequences. "The body has been sent for post-mortem, the truth will come out. A probe would be carried out. The guilty will be brought to task. We are with the family of the deceased. Vinay has been close to us. The police will conduct an investigation into the matter," he affirmed.

Authorities confirmed the recovery of a pistol from the scene of the crime, further noting the presence of CCTV cameras that will be analyzed for additional insights.

Detailing the sequence of events, a senior police official stated, "A man named Vinay Shrivastav has been shot dead. There is a head injury. There were six people with him. They had dinner at night and then the incident took place. A pistol has been recovered. The pistol is said to belong to Vikas Kishore. A forensic team is on the job and an investigation is being done. CCTV camera is also installed and will be analysed. The family of the deceased has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered."

As the investigation unfolds, this tragic incident has raised questions and concerns, shedding light on the need for thorough inquiry and justice.