An AIKCC delegation met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan, backing an ethanol policy but demanding it be farmer-centric. They stressed that fair prices and benefits must directly reach farmers, not just middlemen, to create a robust new market.

A delegation from the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) on Tuesday met Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, they emphasised that ethanol offers a significant opportunity for agriculture, provided the policy is farmer-centric and fair crop prices reach the farmers directly. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh listened attentively to the leaders' suggestions and assured them that the government would seriously consider the farmers' views on ethanol. He stated that farmers are akin to God to him and that the doors of Krishi Bhawan are always open to them.

Farmer Leaders Hold Open Dialogue on Ethanol

The meeting was attended by farmer leaders from across the country, including representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. While the meeting focused on ethanol, farmers' income, MSP, markets, and national agricultural policy, the farmers clearly expressed their support for ethanol. They emphasised, however, that the actual benefits of the program must reach the farmers, rather than being limited to companies or middlemen.

During the meeting, farmer leaders clarified their stance on ethanol, stating that it would allow farm produce to reach beyond the mandi (wholesale market) to petrol pumps and the energy market, thereby creating a robust new market for farmers. Producing ethanol from crops like sugarcane, maize, and rice--as well as other feedstocks--would provide farmers with more buyers and reduce issues related to crop spoilage or storage, a release said. The farmers expressed their full support for ethanol, emphasising, however, the necessity of ensuring fair prices for any crop involved, whether maize or sugarcane.

Addressing Misinformation and Future Strategy

Farmer representatives stated that they want the ethanol policy to pave a new path for agriculture rather than create new anxieties for them. They affirmed their support for ethanol, provided the ethanol initiative supports them in return. Several farmer leaders noted that misinformation regarding ethanol is being spread on social media and other platforms--claiming it harms vehicles or causes losses to farmers. They demanded that the Ministry of Agriculture and farmer organisations collaborate to clearly explain which crops would benefit from ethanol and how the shift from water-intensive crops to drought-resistant ones could be facilitated. As per a release, they emphasised the need to present an accurate picture of ethanol to the younger generation through formats like Reels, short videos, and grassroots meetings.

Minister Assures Farmer-Centric Approach

Chouhan listened attentively to the farmers throughout the meeting, asking questions periodically to understand the ground reality. He stated that the Central Government's vision is clear: the benefits of the ethanol program should extend across the entire value chain--from the farm to the fuel tank--but the largest share of the benefit must go to the farmers. Chouhan remarked that ethanol would strengthen both the nation's energy security and the farmers' financial well-being, emphasising that the government is committed to ensuring no injustice occurs regarding any specific crop or state.

During the meeting, Chouhan assured that the policy would be reviewed to maintain a balance between the prices and demand for maize, rice, sugarcane, and other feedstocks. Decisions would be taken with the interests of farmers--particularly maize growers--as the primary consideration. Scientific studies and technical reports regarding ethanol would be used to counter negative narratives, and a fact-based dialogue would be conducted in collaboration with the farmers.

At the conclusion of the meeting, representatives of the AIKCC stated that they would carry the message to every village that misconceptions regarding ethanol would be dispelled through facts and ground-level experience, and that they would work alongside the government to strengthen the policy-making process in the interest of farmers. Chouhan also conveyed a clear message that farmer organisations are not adversaries of the government but partners in policy-making. He remarked that the government had listened attentively to the farmers' views on ethanol; the task ahead was to create a framework based on these suggestions that would strengthen the farmers, the nation, and the energy sector alike, a release added.

AIKCC Delegation Members

The delegation of All India Farmers Coordination Committee (AIKCC) included National President AIKCC and former MP of Bharatiya Kisan Union (MAN) Bhupinder Singh Mann, National Vice President AIKCC and President National Farmer Producer Association Binod Anand, National Vice President AIKCC Gurusaheb Singh Mann, National General Secretary AIKCC and Trainer Shetkari Sangathan (Sharad Joshi), Maharashtra Gunwat Patil, Member AIKCC and National General Secretary Bharatiya Kisan Union Mann and President Farmer Union. Mann (State-UP) Ajay Anmol, Member AIKCC and Vice President Shetkari Sangathan (Sharad Joshi), Maharashtra Lalit Bahale Patil were present. Member AIKCC and National General Secretary Bharatiya Kisan Union Mann (Haryana) Balraj Singh Sandhu, Member AIKCC and President BKU Mann (Haryana) Surjit Singh Mani Gurjar, Member AIKCC and State Vice President BKU Mann (Haryana) Jugnu Rana, Member AIKCC and State General Secretary BKU Maan (Haryana) Manful Singh, Member AIKCC and President Vyamalan Kisan Sangathan (Tamil Nadu) V Manikkam, Member AIKCC and President Kisan Jagran (Telangana) Sugunakar Rao, Member AIKCC and President BKU Maan (Chandigarh) Balwant Singh Nadiali, Member AIKCC and Spokesperson Shetkari Organization (Sharad Joshi), Maharashtra Dinesh Sharma, Member AIKCC and President Malwa BKU Balveer Singh and member AIKCC Shivaraj Singh were also present, a release further read.

On the meeting, Lalit Patil Bahale, Shetkari Sanghatana president, said, "Asking for ethanol production is not just for farmers; it is for our country, and I am glad that the Minister is very keenly interested in harvesting the demographic dividend. Everybody should be thinking of that these days. Ethanol production and asking for ethanol production technology as such, it is important in that manner. We are asking for technology for farmers. They should be getting all types of technology on farms. Nowadays, genetic engineering and AI can give you higher levels of ethanol." (ANI)