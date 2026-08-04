Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring downplayed pro-Channi slogans, calling it routine politics. He said successful people face opposition and a few slogan-raisers don't matter, while also hitting out at party insiders working to undermine him.

Warring Downplays Pro-Channi Slogans

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday played down slogans raised by supporters of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi during party events, describing such incidents as a routine feature of politics. Speaking to ANI, Warring said that those who are successful often face opposition and claimed that a small group of people raising slogans against him does not reflect the overall response to party programmes. "People oppose those who are successful. Those 20-25 poor souls who come, one doesn't even know how they are brought in or what they are told. I actually feel sorry for them; this sort of thing has been happening for ages. The event went well; people listened to the speeches, and there was a huge crowd. People do these things; it doesn't matter. I have been in politics for 25 years...," Warring said.

Warring Alleges Sabotage by Party Insiders

The remarks came after supporters of Charanjit Singh Channi raised slogans demanding that he be projected as the Congress' chief ministerial face for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections during a public meeting in Bathinda. On Monday, Warring attacked both political rivals and party insiders, alleging that disloyal colleagues are actively working to undermine his leadership.

Addressing a gathering in his home constituency of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Warring sought emotional solace from his supporters while directly confronting the blame shifted onto him for the party's historic electoral setback in the state. "Today, I have found peace after coming here because I have come to my own home. Everyone wants to target your son. The SAD, BJP, and AAP are already after me, and some of our own people have become disloyal," Warring stated.

Blame Game Over 2022 Poll Debacle

The issue of accountability for the Congress' poor performance in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections has remained a major point of debate within the state unit. The party's strength fell from 80 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls to 18 seats in 2022.

Responding to internal detractors who hold his current stewardship responsible for the party's diminished footprint, Warring pushed back, pointing to the long-standing leadership under former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. "The only mistake is that when the Congress Party had 80 seats, we came down from 80 to 18 seats. Is that my fault? Captain Amarinder Singh led the government twice. From 80 seats, we came down to 18 seats," he questioned.

Leadership Tussle Ahead of 2027 Polls

Warring's comments come amid a leadership tussle within the Punjab Congress as the party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal have begun preparations for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The AAP had won the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls with a significant majority, forming its first government in the border state and ending the Congress' tenure in power. (ANI)