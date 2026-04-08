A wedding function in Kanpur turned tragic after a temporary lift collapsed, seriously injuring the groom’s brother. The accident happened during a walima event when he was carrying wood from the third floor. The lift cable snapped, causing it to crash down. He was rushed to hospital and is recovering.

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur turned into a scene of panic after a lift accident left the groom’s brother seriously injured. The incident took place in the Babupurwa area during a walima function held at a local guest house.

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What led to the accident

According to family members, the event was organised at Mubaarika Marriage Lawn after the wedding of Usman, nephew of Mohammad Wasim, a resident of New Labour Colony, reported Jagran.

During the function, arrangements were being managed on different floors of the building. Due to a shortage of gas cylinders, wood was being used for cooking.

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Jainul, the groom’s brother, was carrying wood from the third floor to the ground floor using a temporary lift installed at the venue.

Lift cable snaps suddenly

While Jainul was inside the lift with the wood, the cable suddenly snapped. The lift crashed straight down from the third floor to the ground.

The impact was very strong. People nearby heard a loud noise and rushed towards the spot.

When they reached, they found Jainul trapped under the wood, bleeding and seriously injured.

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Rescue and medical treatment

People present at the venue quickly pulled him out from the debris. He was immediately taken to Hallet Hospital for treatment.

Doctors said that he suffered serious injuries but his condition is slowly improving.

Police begin investigation

Police from Babupurwa station reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident. They have started an investigation into the case.

The viral video of the incident sparked concerns with many calling for mandatory safety checks on marriage venue lifts.

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Officials checked CCTV footage from the guest house. The footage clearly shows Jainul loading wood into the lift before the cable snapped and the lift fell.

Questions over safety arrangements

Police are now trying to find out how the temporary lift was installed and whether proper safety measures were followed.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety at event venues, especially where temporary structures and equipment are used.