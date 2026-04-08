A taxi driver in Indore died by suicide after alleging that a minor road accident turned into a major financial demand. He claimed a car owner asked ₹25,000 for a scratch, while police demanded ₹50,000 to settle the matter. In a video before his death, he blamed both parties. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about police conduct

A shocking case has come to light from Indore, Madhya Pradesh where a taxi driver named Abhishek Patil died by suicide after a road accident dispute and alleged police pressure. The incident has raised serious questions about the conduct of both the vehicle owner and the police. It has also triggered strong reactions on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: 'Abuse Not Always a Crime, Bastard Not Obscene': Supreme Court Draws Line Between Vulgar Words and Obscenity

What happened on the road

According to reports, Abhishek was driving his taxi as usual in a busy market area. In a video recorded by him before his death, he said he was an experienced driver and used that route daily. He claimed that another driver suddenly applied brakes, which led to a minor scratch on the other vehicle.

After the incident, the car owner allegedly demanded ₹25,000 for the damage. Abhishek said he offered to get the vehicle checked at a showroom and pay the actual repair cost.

Scroll to load tweet…

Dispute reaches police station

The matter soon reached the local police station. In his video, Abhishek alleged that the situation worsened there. He claimed that the police asked him to pay ₹50,000 to settle the case and release his taxi. He said the scratch would have cost only ₹500 to ₹1,000 to repair.

Abhishek also alleged that the police sided with the car owner and pressured him to pay the higher amount.

In the video, he said the police are meant to provide justice, but instead, he felt threatened and helpless.

Also Read: Buttons Removed, Sleeves Cut As RPSC Tightens Anti-Cheating Rules (WATCH)

Final video and suicide

Before taking the extreme step, Abhishek recorded a video explaining the entire incident. In it, he blamed both the car owner and the police for his situation.

He said the demand for ₹50,000 pushed him to end his life. He also expressed anger and frustration, saying such actions had destroyed his peace. After returning home, he died by suicide. His statement has made the case more serious and has led to calls for a proper investigation.

The video quickly went viral, leading to widespread outrage. Many people have demanded strict action against those involved.

Scroll to load tweet…

Some users said the case shows how pressure and fear can break a person. Others called for fair investigation, punishment for guilty officials, and support for the victim’s family.

There were also emotional messages praying for Abhishek and criticising the system.

Concerns over repeated cases

This is not an isolated incident. In recent months, several cases from Madhya Pradesh have raised concerns about police behaviour.

Experts say such cases can damage public trust if not handled properly. Many are now asking for strict action and accountability to prevent similar tragedies.