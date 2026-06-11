PM Narendra Modi chaired the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, stressing cooperative federalism to achieve the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. The meeting saw participation from CMs and Union Ministers to discuss India's development journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Sharing pictures on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the spirit of cooperative federalism and said that the Centre and states are working together to accelerate India's development journey.

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He said that in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, the collective efforts of both the Centre and states will play a key role in realising the shared national goal. In a post on X, he wrote: "Chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India's development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat."

Key Dignitaries in Attendance

The high-level meeting brought together Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories, Union Ministers serving as ex officio members, along with special invitees. The Vice Chairman, members, and Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog are also present. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also present at the meeting.

Several Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar's Samrat Choudhary, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, also participated in the meeting. Newly elected Chief Ministers and leaders, including West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar and Keralam CM VD Satheesan, are also present in the meeting.

Agenda Focused on 'Viksit Bharat @2047'

According to a statement by the NITI Aayog, this year's theme is "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047", which will emphasise the well-being and development of all citizens, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background. Additionally, PM Modi will discuss measures for promoting entrepreneurship, skill enhancement, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

The Four Core Pillars

The Inclusive Human Development Framework is anchored around four core pillars, foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, the press release said. (ANI)