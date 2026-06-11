The West Bengal government has ordered the observation of Paschimbanga Divas on June 20. The day will commemorate the state's history and cultural heritage with celebrations in districts and educational institutions across the state.

The Government of West Bengal has issued an official order to observe Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) on June 20, across all district headquarters and educational institutions in the state.

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According to the order issued on Wednesday by the Information & Cultural Affairs Department from Nabanna, Howrah, the decision follows Cabinet approval and aims to commemorate "the rich cultural heritage, history and traditions of West Bengal and to mark the occasion of the legislative act leading to the creation of the State of West Bengal."

The order stated, "The principal objective is to create and sustain public awareness regarding the history of Bengal and the partition of Bengal within India. It also aims to foster greater interest, a sense of responsibility, spirit of fraternity, brotherhood and unity, thereby strengthening social cohesion and collective identity towards the heritage, culture and legacy of West Bengal."

Statewide Celebrations and Coordination

The state has directed that a district-level programme be organised in every district, including cultural festivals, exhibitions, seminars, and public outreach activities through libraries, museums and cultural institutions.

For coordination, the order said, "A District Level West Bengal Day Celebration Committee in each district is hereby formed," to be chaired by the District Magistrate, with senior officials from police, health, education and municipal bodies as members. MPs and MLAs will be nominated as members by the District Magistrate.

It further instructed that ministers and MLAs from respective districts "shall invariably be invited to inaugurate/attend programmes being organised by the districts."

Mandate for Educational Institutions

All schools, colleges, universities, polytechnics, ITIs and other institutions have been directed to hold special assemblies on the occasion.

These will include special lectures, essays, debate and quiz competitions, publication of educational material in Bengali and English, and the establishment of annual memorial lectures in state universities. The order added that such academic activities aim to deepen awareness of Bengal's historical and cultural legacy among students.

The directive comes into immediate effect and will be implemented across the state on June 20. (ANI)