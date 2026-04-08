A tragic road accident in Hyderabad has left three young men dead, sparking anger and concern over drunk driving and overspeeding.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the Hastinapuram area on Sagar Road, according to a report by Telangana Today.

What happened during the accident

According to police, a speeding car allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol first hit a pedestrian who was walking along the road.

Two Engineering (#Btech) Students were died after a #Drunk driver rams his Speeding car into their two-wheeler near Hastinapuram in #Vanasthalipuram ps limits, #Hyderabad [#RoadSafety]



K. Shiva (19) and Sandeep Joel (19), 2nd year ECE #Students at Mahaveer Engineering College,… pic.twitter.com/VziLJARvrY — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 8, 2026

The vehicle then rammed into a motorcycle carrying two students. The impact was so strong that the victims were dragged for nearly 100 metres before the car overturned.

Reports suggest the car involved was a new Honda City with a temporary number plate. It is also believed that the driver was overspeeding at the time of the crash.