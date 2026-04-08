Hyderabad Horror: Drunk Driver Kills Three In High-Speed Crash, Viral Videos Spark Outrage
Three young men died in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad after a speeding car, allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol, hit a pedestrian and a motorcycle. The victims were dragged nearly 100 metres before the car overturned.
Deadly crash in Hyderabad
A tragic road accident in Hyderabad has left three young men dead, sparking anger and concern over drunk driving and overspeeding.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the Hastinapuram area on Sagar Road, according to a report by Telangana Today.
What happened during the accident
According to police, a speeding car allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol first hit a pedestrian who was walking along the road.
Two Engineering (#Btech) Students were died after a #Drunk driver rams his Speeding car into their two-wheeler near Hastinapuram in #Vanasthalipuram ps limits, #Hyderabad [#RoadSafety]
K. Shiva (19) and Sandeep Joel (19), 2nd year ECE #Students at Mahaveer Engineering College,… pic.twitter.com/VziLJARvrY
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 8, 2026
The vehicle then rammed into a motorcycle carrying two students. The impact was so strong that the victims were dragged for nearly 100 metres before the car overturned.
Reports suggest the car involved was a new Honda City with a temporary number plate. It is also believed that the driver was overspeeding at the time of the crash.
Victims identified
Two of the victims have been identified as Shiva and Sandeep. Both were students of Mahaveer Engineering College and were travelling on the motorcycle when the accident occurred.
The third victim, a young man who was walking on the road, also died in the crash. His identity has not yet been confirmed.
Viral videos trigger public anger
Videos of the accident and its aftermath quickly spread on social media. These clips showed the damaged vehicle and the chaos at the scene.
The videos led to massive public outrage, with many people raising concerns about the growing problem of drunk driving.
Hyderabad🚨⚠️
Drunk Driver, overspeeding, rearended 2 wheeler with Brand New Honda City with “Temp Number Plate”, flipped multiple times. 2 dead, 1 injured.
Drunk + Overspeeding, major cause of concern.@DriveSmart_IN@dabirpic.twitter.com/6xppIHqo9Y
— Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) April 8, 2026
Several users pointed out that drunk driving and overspeeding continue to cause serious accidents, despite strict laws.
Students protest at the spot
Soon after the accident, angry students from the college gathered at the scene. They staged a protest, demanding strict action against the driver.
Some students also demanded that the driver be handed over to them, raising slogans and expressing their anger over the deaths.
Police action and investigation
Police reached the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control.
A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Officials are looking into the exact sequence of events and the role of alcohol in the crash.
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