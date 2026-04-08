A 30-year-old man in Hyderabad died by suicide just five days before his wedding, with police suspecting financial stress as a key reason. M Venkata Krishna Srisai had planned a destination wedding and agreed to pay ₹17 lakh, of which ₹10 lakh was already paid. He sent a distress message to his brother. Police have launched an investigation.

A tragic incident has been reported from Telangana'sHyderabad, where a 30-year-old man died by suicide just days before his wedding. The man, identified as M Venkata Krishna Srisai, was set to get married on April 12. His death has left his family and friends in deep shock.

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Wedding plans and financial pressure

Srisai was a resident of Kondapur and lived in My Home Mangala Apartments. He ran a local animation company. He had recently got engaged to a woman in Visakhapatnam on February 22. The family had planned a destination wedding.

For the event, Srisai had agreed to pay Rs 17 lakh to organisers and had already paid ₹10 lakh. Police believe that the remaining financial burden may have added to his stress, according to a report by Telangana Today.

Final message to brother

On Tuesday evening, Srisai sent a message to his brother Sai, who lives in Kothaguda. In the message, he said he was under severe mental stress.

Worried by this, his brother rushed to his apartment. When Srisai did not respond to calls, he broke open the door.

He found Srisai lying in a pool of blood.

Hospital and police findings

Srisai was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to police, he is suspected to have consumed painkiller tablets and later used a knife to harm himself.

Officials believe that mental distress and pressure related to wedding arrangements could be the reason behind the extreme step.

Investigation underway

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. They are looking into all possible reasons behind the incident.

The case has once again raised concerns about mental health and financial pressure, especially during major life events like weddings.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)