TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee gave an ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and Abhishek Banerjee. This comes amid a major rift, with several Rajya Sabha MPs resigning and a rebel faction claiming support of 64 MLAs.

'Don't Treat Me as a Dustbin'

Amid rebellion in the Trinamool Congress, MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Kalyan Banerjee gave an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Slamming Abhishek, the known TMC loyalist, called him arrogant and said that the party is facing the ongoing rift due to him.

He said, "One criminal revision petition was filed, which was listed on Friday before the vacation bench. Six hours I sat for that matter. The matter was not called on; in the end I mentioned it before the Honourable judge. Honourable judge said that the matter will come up on Wednesday. Tuesday, the search was conducted, then yesterday morning, I mentioned the matter before the court and said that the matter was extremely urgent. Yesterday, a lawyer came saying Abhishek Banerjee had sent him. Then said that another writ petition has been filed regarding the search. I had already mentioned the matter in the criminal revision, why did you file the petition without consulting me?"

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"It is better that one person handles the matter. If you think that I cannot handle, you take the matter and don't treat me as a dustbin. Inform me within an hour. Today, I was informed by my son that I will not appear. Henceforth, I will not be appearing in any matter on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee. I don't like this arrogant attitude. One must respect the seniors. How can he humiliate me? He should understand that the party is facing problems because of him. But he goes and disrespects everyone. This is not tolerable. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you," he added.

He added that he spoke to senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien, while Mamata Banerjee has not called him yet. "Derek called me I informed me. Didi has not called me. I will be taking up other persons' and Trinamool Congress matters. He (Abhishek Banerjee) is not Trinamool Congress," Kalyan Banerjee said.

Wider Rebellion Rocks Trinamool Congress

This comes amid turmoil within the All India Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party.

Earlier today, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House. This marked the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House, while Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned on June 8. Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Amid the speculation on TMC MPs reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik reached at the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Congress has denied rumours of a merger with the TMC.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has asserted that the rebel faction has the support of 64 MLAs in West Bengal. TMC has a total of 80 seats in the Assembly.

In another sign of internal fragmentation, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks. (ANI)