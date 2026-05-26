BJP leaders in Telangana have slammed the state's Congress government for its alleged mismanagement and delays in paddy procurement, stating that farmers are facing severe hardship and financial losses due to the administration's failures.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Telangana government over alleged delays and mismanagement in paddy procurement, claiming that farmers across the state are facing severe hardship due to lack of preparedness and procurement bottlenecks.

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BJP Alleges Poor Planning by Government

BJP MP Etela Rajender said Telangana, being a "rice bowl state," has witnessed poor planning by the government, alleging that authorities failed to assess the second crop output and did not convene an all-party meeting to brief farmers on procurement arrangements. "Telangana is a state of the rice bowl. The government doesn't have an estimate of the crop produced in the second crop. There's no preparedness. The government used to call an all-party meeting to educate the farmers about the preparedness. However, they didn't do it this time. The government should apologise to the farmers who were harassed for so many days and were put through so much trouble," Rajender told ANI.

'Grain Lying at Centres for 40 Days'

BJP MP DK Aruna alleged that paddy brought by farmers has been lying at IKP and PACS centres for nearly 40 days, with no procurement support, shortage of gunny bags, and reluctance from rice mills to accept stocks. "The grain brought by farmers has been lying at the Telangana Government's IKP and PACS centres for almost forty days. To date, no efforts have been made to procure it, and farmers are facing severe problems. They are not being provided bags to pack their grain, nor are rice mills accepting the stock. When we spoke to the farmers today. The government claims to support them, but farmers are suffering massive losses. This administration has completely ignored them. The BJP has launched this yatra today to assure the farmers that we stand with them and to demand that the government immediately step in, open procurement channels, and resolve their grievances," She told ANI.

Congress Accused of Betraying Farmers

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy accused the Congress government of betraying farmers, questioning its earlier promises on procurement and minimum support prices. "The farmers of Telangana feel betrayed by the Congress government. Was it not Rahul Gandhi who said, 'We stand behind you, and the previous KCR government cheated you'? Now tell me, Rahul Gandhi, and tell me, Revanth Reddy, who cheated whom? They cheated them, and now you have cheated them too. Have you forgotten your Warangal Declaration? Have you forgotten that you said it is not just a declaration, but a guarantee? Did you not guarantee that you would purchase rice at Rs 2,500 per quintal? Are you doing it? No. You have completely failed the Telangana paddy growers. Telangana is the highest producer of paddy, and you have cheated its people. Rahul Gandhi, you have betrayed the farmers of Telangana," he told ANI.

Impending Rains Could Worsen Distress

BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy also alleged delays in procurement, stating that less than 30 per cent of the grains had been purchased so far and warning that impending rains could worsen farmers' distress. "Today, all the farmers in Telangana are facing problems in selling their produce after harvesting it. The government had promised to buy every grain from all the farmers, and this is an annual process. However, due to delays in this process, not even 30% grains have been purchased today. Farmers are expecting rain within a week. Farmers are worried. I want to ask Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, why has your declaration not been implemented to date? By deceiving the farmers in this way, you will be unable to move forward. The BJP will stand with the farmers, and we will do everything for them," he told ANI.

The remarks came after a BJP delegation led by State President N Ramchander Rao visited the Agriculture Collection Centre at Kulkacharla Market Yard on Monday. During the visit, the leaders interacted with local farmers who are facing severe operational difficulties.