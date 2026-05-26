BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Congress, alleging Mallikarjun Kharge is a 'remote-controlled' president. He cited Kharge's deference to Rahul Gandhi on a Karnataka issue as proof that the real power lies with the Gandhi family.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership, as he claimed that Mallikarjun Kharge is a "president only in name" and is being "remote-controlled" by the Gandhi family.

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Poonawalla's remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge earlier today declined to comment on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's scheduled meeting in the national capital. "I cannot comment on this. Rahul Ji will speak," Kharge told ANI.

Kharge's remarks came amid renewed political activity around Siddaramaiah's scheduled meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday at 11 am with the Congress leadership. Siddaramaiah has said he was invited but did not know the agenda.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Today, the BJP stands vindicated that Kharge is just a president in name, in post, but he has no power. He is remote-controlled because on a crucial issue like the Karnataka CM tussle, he is saying, 'Don't ask me, ask Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi will decide.' This is a clear indication of where the real power lies."

'Insult to SC Community'

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the treatment of Kharge, who hails from the Dalit community, reflects the Congress party's attitude toward marginalised sections. "The SC community is being insulted by Congress time and time again. A senior leader and the party president is being reduced to a figurehead while all decisions are taken by one family," he said.

Poonawalla on Congress Infighting

Highlighting internal friction within the Congress, Poonawalla stated that the party is struggling with intense infighting across multiple states. "It also shows how Congress infighting has reached its zenith. Just now, the fighting in Kerala Congress is going on; fighting in Himachal and other places is also going on. Now, in Karnataka, the old chapter has been renewed. The tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah versus G Parameshwara has been renewed," Poonawalla added.

"This shows that they care about 'satta' (power), not about 'janta' (people). For the Congress party, it's only about the chair," he said. (ANI)