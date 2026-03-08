A 90-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four masked men while she was alone in her village hut in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. The woman is receiving treatment at the district hospital. Police have registered a case, formed a Special Investigation Team, and deployed three teams to find the accused

A disturbing crime has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. A 90-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four masked men while she was alone in her hut in a village. The elderly woman is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. According to hospital officials, she suffered injuries during the assault but is now out of immediate danger. The incident has left villagers deeply disturbed and has raised serious questions about safety in rural areas.

Elderly woman was living alone in the hut

According to the initial information, the woman was living alone in a small hut in the village. The attack reportedly took place when four unidentified men entered the hut wearing masks.

Since she was alone and vulnerable, the attackers allegedly targeted her and committed the crime before fleeing from the scene. The situation became even more heartbreaking because of the victim’s age and her helpless condition.

Woman tells daughter about the attack

The following morning, the elderly woman told her daughter about what had happened during the night. Her daughter immediately rushed to help her and took her to the district hospital for medical treatment.

Hospital staff examined the woman and provided necessary care. They also advised the family to report the incident to the police so that legal action could be taken against the attackers.

Police register case and start investigation

After receiving the complaint, the Khandwa police quickly registered a case in connection with the alleged crime. Officials said the case has been filed under Section 70 of the Indian Penal Code related to serious sexual assault.

Police officers visited the village and began collecting information and evidence from the area. They also spoke with the victim’s family members and nearby residents as part of the investigation.

Special investigation team formed

Considering the seriousness of the crime, the police immediately formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case. The SIT has been tasked with finding the accused and ensuring they are arrested as soon as possible.

In addition to the SIT, three separate police teams have been deployed. These teams are working on different leads and searching nearby villages and locations to identify the attackers.

Reward announced to help catch the culprits

To speed up the investigation, the police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000. The reward will be given to anyone who provides useful information that leads to the arrest of the accused.

Police have assured that the identity of any informant will be kept completely confidential to ensure their safety. Officials hope that this step will encourage people to come forward with information that could help solve the case quickly.

The incident has caused deep fear and anger among people living in the village. Many residents are worried about the safety of elderly people, especially those who live alone. Some villagers have openly asked whether elderly women are still safe living alone in rural areas.