BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan urged ministers to focus on development over politics, credited the Centre for Thoothukudi's growth, expressed concern over women's safety in Tamil Nadu, and criticised inconsistent political alliances.

Focus on People's Issues and Development

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asserted that the primary focus of political leaders must remain on people's issues and that development should not be forgotten amid political transitions. Addressing reporters at the Thoothukudi Airport, Soundararajan responded to Thoothukudi MLA Srinath's statements about transforming the port city, stating that leaders must first understand and address the real issues faced by citizens on the ground.

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She advised newly appointed ministers to focus on their respective constituencies and public welfare rather than spending time on political criticism.

Central Govt's Role in Thoothukudi's Growth

She further stated that the expansion of the Thoothukudi Port and improvements in air services were outcomes of the Central Government's development initiatives. She expressed happiness over the introduction of night flight services and noted that despite many governments over the years, the current growth of Thoothukudi was largely due to the Prime Minister and the BJP government.

Concerns Voiced Over Women's Safety

Turning to the issue of women's safety and sexual crimes, Soundararajan strongly condemned the reported sexual assault and murder of a school student in Vilathikulam. She stated that those involved in violence against women and children should face severe punishment.

Expressing concern over women's safety in Tamil Nadu, she said that although several departments and police mechanisms already exist for child and women protection, the government should assess how effective the newly introduced safety structures are in practice. She stated that the new government should function with greater awareness and responsibility toward public safety, emphasising that ministers and officials must demonstrate sensitivity and accountability while responding to incidents involving women and children.

Criticism of Coalition Politics

Soundararajan also criticised the Congress and shifting coalition politics, stating that political alliances should maintain clarity and consistency, and that political positions should not shift merely for gaining power. Referring to parties such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), DMK, and other alliance partners, she questioned whether there was consistency between statements made before elections and decisions taken afterwards.

In conclusion, she said that a government elected with a strong public mandate should provide stable governance and prioritise public welfare.