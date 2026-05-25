PDP's Syed Tajamul Islam criticised the National Conference, alleging Omar Abdullah met Amit Shah only to congratulate him on the West Bengal polls. He claimed the party ignored pressing J&K issues, which would have yielded a better outcome.

PDP leader Syed Tajamul Islam criticised the National Conference, saying that if the party had raised the ongoing issues of Jammu and Kashmir during its meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there could have been a meaningful outcome.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The PDP leader further alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meeting with the Union Home Minister was primarily limited to congratulating him on recent political developments in West Bengal. "The meeting was inclusive, just to congratulate the Home Minister on winning elections in West Bengal. It was not confined to Jammu and Kashmir or the Northeast. The meeting was scheduled just to congratulate the Home Minister of the country on winning in West Bengal," he said.

Timing of Meeting Questioned

He further stated that the timing of the meeting indicated its limited purpose, pointing out that it took place around the time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in West Bengal, "The National Conference had to go to the Home Minister at the very moment when the India bloc and Mamata Banerjee lost in West Bengal. They should have waited at least a week, 15 days, and the minutes of the meeting with the Home Minister all show that they went for congratulations," he added.

Further criticising the National Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir CM, Islam alleged that instead of focusing on grassroot problems in the Union Territory, the party raised concerns related to political developments in West Bengal. "If the National Conference had talked about the issues of Jammu and Kashmir, there would have been a result. But, in that meeting, the National Conference, Omar Abdullah sahib, advocated for Mamata Banerjee's defeat, which I think you can guess for yourself about the National Conference," he said.

Omar Abdullah's Account of the Meeting

Earlier on May 11, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, where a range of important issues concerning the Union Territory were discussed. Taking it to X, the CM wrote, "Chief Minister met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in New Delhi today and held detailed discussions on a range of important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir, including restoration of Statehood, Transaction of Business Rules, rationalisation of reservation, and other key governance and public welfare issues. The meeting also deliberated on the prevailing security and economic situation, with emphasis on ensuring sustained peace, stability and inclusive growth for the people of J&K." (ANI)