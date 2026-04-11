A lawyer, Rajeev Singh, was shot dead in broad daylight in UP, while on a morning walk. CCTV footage shows attacker firing at close range and struggling to escape as motorcycle stalled briefly. Accused threatened locals before fleeing. Police have formed 5 teams to arrest them. The incident has sparked panic and strong reactions over law and order.

A shocking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, where a lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday morning. The attack took place in the Katwaru Ka Pura locality and has caused fear among residents. The victim has been identified as advocate Rajeev Singh. He was reportedly out for his regular morning walk when the incident happened.

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Attack caught on CCTV

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is now widely circulating online. The video shows the attackers arriving on a motorcycle. One of them gets down and waits for a moment before moving towards Singh.

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The assailant then fires at him from close range using a country-made pistol. Singh collapses immediately and dies on the spot.

Escape delayed as bike stalls

After the shooting, the attacker quickly runs back to the motorcycle, where his accomplice is waiting. However, the bike fails to start for a few moments, delaying their escape.

During this time, some locals begin to gather at the scene. The accused reportedly threatened them with the gun to keep them away. After a brief struggle, the motorcycle finally starts, and the attackers manage to flee.

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The moment has drawn attention online, with many reacting to how the escape nearly failed.

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Panic in area, anger among lawyers

The daylight killing has created panic in the locality. Residents reported chaos soon after the incident.

Members of the legal community have also expressed anger over the killing of a lawyer in such a public manner. Many have raised concerns about safety and law and order.

Police begin investigation

Police reached the spot after receiving information. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials said that a case has been registered in the Kotkara police station area in connection with the shooting of the 40-year-old man, according to India Today report. Police also confirmed that the victim was the husband of a village head.

To catch the accused, five police teams have been formed. Authorities are now using CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and arrest those involved.

Strong reactions on social media

The viral video has led to strong reactions online. Many users criticised the law and order situation, saying such incidents raise serious concerns about safety.

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Some comments compared the incident to crime shows, while others blamed the system and political leadership. A few users also spoke about the wider issue of contract killings and organised crime.

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At the same time, some voices called for patience and urged people not to jump to conclusions until the investigation is complete.

Search for accused continues

Police have said that efforts are ongoing to trace the accused. Legal action will be taken once they are identified and arrested.

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