A Class 8 boy in Bareilly saved his parents from a cyber fraud where scammers kept them on a video call for 10 hours, claiming a “digital arrest”. The fraudsters used threats and a fake warrant to scare the couple and collect bank details. The boy switched the phone to flight mode, stopping the scam.

A case of cyber fraud has come to light from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where a young boy's quick thinking saved his parents from losing money. The incident happened in the Prem Nagar area and involved scammers pretending to carry out a 'digital arrest'. Police said fraudsters called local trader Sanjay Saxena and his wife from an unknown number. They claimed to be officials from an investigative agency.

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Fake claims and threats used to scare family

During the call, the scammers accused Saxena of having links with terrorist activities and a large financial scam. To make their story look real, they even showed a fake arrest warrant on a video call.

The couple was put under heavy mental pressure. The fraudsters told them they were under 'digital arrest' and must follow strict rules.

10-hour video call and control tactics

Police said the scammers kept the couple on a video call for nearly 10 hours. They ordered them not to leave their home and to keep the camera on at all times.

The fraudsters forced them to carry out daily activities like eating and resting while staying on camera. During this time, they managed to get sensitive bank details from the couple and were preparing to steal money.

The parents were too scared to question anything due to the constant threats.

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Son's quick thinking saves the day

Late at night, their son Tanmay, a Class 8 student, realised something was wrong. At first, his parents did not listen to him as they were frightened.

However, the boy took action and switched the phone to flight mode. This suddenly cut off the connection with the fraudsters.

His quick decision stopped the scam at a crucial moment and saved the family from financial loss.

Police step in and warn public

The next morning, the family went to Prem Nagar police station and reported the incident. When the phone was turned on again, the fraudsters tried to call back.

This time, police officers answered the call and confronted them.

SP City Manush Pareek confirmed that a case has been registered. He warned people to stay alert and never share bank details under pressure. He also advised reporting any such 'digital arrest' calls to the police immediately.