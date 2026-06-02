CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan slammed CM VD Satheesan for his silence on fuel price hikes, contrasting it with his past protests. He also announced state-wide protests by the party against the Central and State governments on June 4.

Hitting out at the newly formed state government, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary MV Govindan on Tuesday accused Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan of staying silent on rising fuel costs despite staging big protests against fuel taxes when he was in the opposition. Addressing media persons here, Govindan said, "In the past, V D Satheesan had taken the position that the government should forgo fuel tax revenue. There is even a photograph of the then Leader of the Opposition cycling from the Cantonment House as part of a protest. Since V D Satheesan became Chief Minister, fuel prices have been increased four times. Yet, Satheesan continues to remain silent."

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UDF Govt Silent on Centre's Policies: Govindan

Govindan pointed out that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government did not say a single word against the Centre's policies in its recent policy address speech in the Assembly. "Fuel prices are rising sharply. They have increased by Rs 8 within just 11 days. The Centre has taken no measures to address the war situation in West Asia. The hike in cooking gas prices has created difficulties even for schools that provide midday meals. Prices are also increasing in hotels and restaurants. The private bus industry, too, is facing a crisis. The UDF government did not utter a single word in the policy address speech against the Centre's positions," Govindan told reporters.

CPI(M) Dismisses Internal Dispute, Conspiracy Claims

On the ongoing issue with the CPI regarding the Deputy Leader of Opposition post, Govindan clarified that the position has traditionally remained with the CPI(M) and dismissed individual conspiracy claims targeting the previous Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "The issue with the CPI regarding the post of Deputy Leader of Opposition is something that can be resolved. The post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition has so far been held by the CPI(M). The CPI(M) does not hold the view expressed by Vellappally Natesan that there was a conspiratorial group in the former Chief Minister's office. We do not accept the allegations made by each individual. It is only that each person is making their own allegations," Govindan told reporters.

State-wide Protests Announced

He also announced that the party will hit the streets on June 4 to launch state-wide protests against both the Central and State governments. "The CPI(M) will organise protests against the Central and State governments. The protests will be organised at the district and area levels on June 4," Govindan asserted. (ANI)