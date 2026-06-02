Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inspected the Kondapalli Bailey Bridge in Naxal-affected Bijapur, hailing it as a lifeline for development in remote Bastar. The bridge is a symbol of change, connecting previously inaccessible villages.

A Lifeline for Remote Bastar

Marking a major step forward for connectivity in Naxal-affected areas, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inspected the newly built Kondapalli Bailey Bridge, calling it a lifeline that brings development and good governance to the most remote corners of Bastar, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's office.

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As per the statement, a new wave of development is now reaching some of Bastar's most remote regions, where roads once disappeared into dense forests and rugged hills. Areas that were once considered inaccessible are gradually witnessing a transformation. The newly constructed modern Bailey Bridge at Kondapalli in Bijapur district has emerged as a strong symbol of this change.

During his visit under the state-wide Good Governance Festival (Sushasan Tihar), Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inspected the bridge and described it as a powerful link carrying development, trust, and good governance deep into remote Bastar.

The statement said the bridge is not merely a structure made of steel and engineering, but represents a lifeline for thousands of villagers who, for years, remained disconnected from the mainstream due to dense forests, difficult terrain, and the impact of Naxal violence. During the monsoon season, villages often lost all connectivity, but the situation is now changing rapidly.

Engineering Prowess of Bailey Bridge Technology

Highlighting the architectural prowess, the statement added that a Bailey Bridge is a modular prefabricated truss bridge technology invented during World War II by British engineer Donald Bailey. The technology is globally known for enabling the rapid construction of bridges in remote, sensitive, and emergency areas.

Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Kondapalli Bailey Bridge stands as an excellent example of modern engineering. Compared to conventional bridges, it can be built at nearly one-fifth the cost and completed within just a month. This is why the technology is proving highly effective in accelerating infrastructure development across remote Bastar.

Wider Impact on Connectivity

So far, 21 Bailey Bridges have been constructed in the Bijapur district. These bridges have connected remote villages with road networks, making access to healthcare, education, markets, and employment significantly easier. Year-round connectivity is now becoming a reality for many villages that were once cut off for months.

CM's Commitment to 'Last Mile' Development

Underscoring his commitment to the development of these areas, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Our priority is to ensure development reaches the last mile. Roads and bridges are not merely structures; they open pathways to education, healthcare, and a better future." He also appreciated the engineers and workers involved in the project, calling them the real architects of the state's development journey.

The Chief Minister interacted with workers and listened to their experiences on the ground, the statement read.

Bridging Distances, Symbolizing Change

The Kondapalli Bailey Bridge now reflects a changing Bastar where development is no longer confined to urban centres. Villages hidden deep inside forests are gradually becoming connected to the mainstream. This bridge is not just connecting two ends of a river or road -- it is bridging geographical, social, and economic distances.

Bastar is changing. And the Kondapalli Bailey Bridge has emerged as one of the strongest symbols of that transformation. (ANI)