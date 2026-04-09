A brutal double murder in Bihar's Araria has shocked the state. A vendor beheaded driver Ali Hussain over a minor parking dispute in Forbesganj. Soon after, victim's family and locals lynched the accused, Ravi Chauhan, in front of police. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage and political reactions. Police have deployed extra forces

A shocking double murder in Bihar's Araria district has left people in fear and raised serious questions about law and order. The incident took place on Thursday in Forbesganj town, where a small argument turned into a horrifying crime. Police said a roadside vendor killed a pickup driver in a brutal manner. Soon after, the accused himself was beaten to death by the victim’s family and locals.

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Minor dispute turns deadly

According to police, the fight began over a minor parking issue. The driver, identified as Ali Hussain, was from Jogbani town.

The accused, Ravi Chauhan, who sold sattu, attacked Hussain with a knife during the argument. In a shocking act, he beheaded the driver in the middle of the road.

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Witnesses said Chauhan even walked around with the severed head in front of hundreds of people before leaving it at the spot. The entire incident was caught on video and quickly spread online.

Mob kills accused in front of police

After the murder, Hussain’s family members and angry locals tracked down Chauhan, who was hiding near his house. They dragged him back to the crime scene.

Despite police presence, the mob attacked Chauhan with sticks and rods. He was badly injured and later taken to hospital by police, where he died.

The situation became tense as people gathered in large numbers. There was also a scuffle between the police and the crowd while officers tried to control the situation.

Police response and investigation

Jitendra Kumar said the incident began with a small dispute but quickly turned violent. He confirmed that both deaths are being investigated.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain order. Patrols have increased as authorities try to calm the situation, which remains tense.

Officials said strict action will be taken against those involved in both killings.

Political reaction intensifies debate

The incident has also triggered a political row. Tejashwi Yadav criticised the state government, saying the crime shows a serious failure of law and order in Bihar.

He claimed such incidents are becoming more common and that people no longer fear the law. His comments have added to the growing debate over safety and governance in the state.

Fear and anger among locals

Residents are still in shock over the brutality of the incident. Many said they had never seen such violence in broad daylight.

The case highlights how quickly small disputes can turn deadly and how mob violence can worsen the situation. Police have urged people to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands.