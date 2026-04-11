A man in Gujarat's Morbi has been arrested for killing his second wife after a dispute over his first marriage. The accused, Sanjay, hit his wife Shakuben during an argument and later dumped her body near a dam. The crime was revealed by the victim’s son, who informed police. A case has been registered and investigation is currently underway.

A man in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly killing his second wife after a domestic dispute and dumping her body in bushes. The incident took place in Tankara town of Morbi district, police said on Saturday. Police received information about a suspected murder at a factory site and reached the spot to begin an investigation.

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Victim identified, probe begins

The woman has been identified as Shakuben. After reaching the location, officers started collecting evidence and examining the scene, according to a report by India Today.

Her body was later recovered from bushes near a dam, where it had been dumped.

Frequent quarrels led to violence

According to police, the accused, Sanjay, often argued with Shakuben over issues linked to his first marriage. His first wife, Ganga, had left him earlier, leaving their children behind, the India Today report added.

Tension between Sanjay and Shakuben had been growing for some time. On the night of the incident, another argument broke out over the same issue.

During the fight, Sanjay allegedly blamed Shakuben for his first wife leaving him and his children.

Attack during heated argument

Police said that in a fit of anger, Sanjay hit Shakuben on the head with a heavy object. She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

After the incident, he reportedly placed the body in a rickshaw and took it away.

Body dumped near dam

Officials said the accused dumped the body in an acacia bush near a dam, opposite a temple, in an attempt to hide the crime.

The case came to light when the victim’s son approached the police.

Son's complaint reveals crime

The son told police that his father had confessed to the murder and asked him to help dispose of the body. He refused but later followed him and saw where the body was dumped.

Based on his complaint, police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Accused arrested, probe underway

Police have registered a murder case and taken the accused into custody. Further investigation is ongoing to gather more details.