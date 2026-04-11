A viral video from Bihar shows students taking an exam by the roadside, sparking debate online. Many users criticised poor education infrastructure and linked it to low literacy rates, while others praised the students’ determination to study despite challenges. The incident highlights gaps in facilities and growing dependence on coaching centres.

A video from Bihar's Siwan district is going viral on social media, showing a group of children taking a test by the side of a village road. The clip, shared on X, shows rows of students sitting and even standing, writing their exam papers while bikes and people pass by. The caption with the video claimed that the children belong to a coaching institute and suggested that such scenes reflect the state of education in Bihar.

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No classroom, just an open road

The video has caught attention because of the unusual setting. There are no proper classrooms, benches or desks. Instead, the roadside has been turned into a temporary exam hall.

Despite the noise and movement around them, the students appear focused on their papers. For many viewers, the scene is both surprising and concerning.

Mixed reactions on social media

The video has led to strong reactions online. Some users expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities. They pointed out that while the country talks about smart classrooms and digital learning, many students still study in such conditions.

One comment described it as a place 'where open air is the classroom'. Another said it shows that many parts of the country are still far behind when it comes to education infrastructure.

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Criticism of system and infrastructure

Several users blamed gaps in the education system. They said that overcrowded coaching centres are becoming common because government schools are unable to meet the needs of all students.

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Some also linked the situation to Bihar’s low literacy rate, arguing that such conditions make it harder for children to learn properly.

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Focus on students' determination

At the same time, many people praised the students for their dedication. Despite the lack of proper facilities, they were still writing exams and trying to learn.

Some users pointed out that students from Bihar often perform well in national-level exams and get into top institutions. They said this shows the strong will and effort of the students.

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While many reactions were thoughtful, a few comments online were insensitive.

Such comments were criticised by others, who said the focus should remain on improving education and supporting students.

A larger issue highlighted

The viral video has once again brought attention to the challenges faced by students in many parts of India. It shows both the gaps in infrastructure and the determination of young learners.

Experts say that improving basic facilities, such as classrooms and study spaces, is important to ensure better learning conditions for all students.