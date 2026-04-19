Two Indian Sikh men were shot dead in Covo, Italy, late Friday night as they left a temple. The gunman fired multiple shots and escaped in a car with others. Eyewitnesses said the attacker was also Indian. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which has shocked the local community and raised concerns over safety.

Two Indian men, both Sikh nationals, were shot dead late Friday night in Covo in the province of Bergamo, Italy. The victims were leaving Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji located inside a warehouse, according to news agency Press Trust of India, quoting La Sicilia newspaper. The deadly shooting took place at around 11:50 pm when people were coming out of a gurdwara after prayers.

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Eyewitnesses said multiple shots were fired. The attacker, believed to be of Indian origin, fled the scene in a car along with others.

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Attack carried out as devotees exited

According to reports, the victims, identified as Rajinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh, were sewadars at the gurdwara. As the sangat stepped outside, attackers arrived in a car and opened fire outside the gurdwara.

Around 10 bullets were fired during the attack. Both men were seriously injured while stepping out and were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

One more person injured

During the firing, a third person was also hit by a bullet and injured. He is currently receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers quickly fled the spot in a car after the committing the crime, creating panic and chaos in the area.

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Event cancelled after incident

Following the tragic incident, a planned Nagar Kirtan in Covo was cancelled. The procession was to be held near the gurdwara to mark the festival of Vaisakhi.

Local authorities and organisers decided to cancel the event due to safety concerns.

Police probe points to personal rivalry

Police have started a detailed investigation into the case. Early findings suggest the shooting may be linked to a personal rivalry.

Both victims were family men. Rajinder Singh was a father of three children, while Gurmeet Singh had two children.

The incident has left the local Indian community in shock, and security has been tightened in the area.

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