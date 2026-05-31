General NS Raja Subramani assumes office as India's new Chief of Defence Staff, outlining his vision for a modernised military. He stressed that innovation and collaboration will drive capability development for the Armed Forces.

Assuming office as India's top military commander, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Monday underscored his vision for a modernised and resilient military, stating that "innovation in thought and action" will drive the capability development of India's Armed Forces.

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Vision for a Modernised Military

Addressing the media after assuming charge, the newly appointed CDS emphasised that collaboration between various sectors and the research ecosystem will be the key enabler for modernisation. "Innovation in thought and action will drive our capability development. Greater collaboration between the military, the industry, academia, startups and the research ecosystem will be the key enabler for modernisation. Our Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," General Subramani said.

He also assured the country of the military's unwavering commitment to national defence, stating, "I assure the citizens of India that the Armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour, and professionalism."

Tributes and Commitment to Personnel

General Subramani expressed his gratitude to his predecessors for laying a strong foundation. "I express my sincere gratitude to late General Bipin Rawat and General Anil Chauhan, my illustrious predecessors, for their exemplary leadership and contribution in this journey," he noted.

The CDS further reiterated that the human resource component of the military--spanning active personnel, veterans, and military families--remains at the core of his administration's priorities. "We acknowledge the courage and professionalism of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors. Their training and welfare will be our foremost priority. We hope we pay homage to our brave hearts whose valour, sacrifice and dedication to the nation continue to inspire us. We are committed to the welfare of our veterans and Veer Naaris," the CDS asserted.

Assumption of Charge and Ceremonial Duties

Following his address, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani proceeded to the National War Memorial in the national capital, where he laid a wreath to pay solemn tribute to the fallen heroes.

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns in the national capital on Monday, marking the beginning of his tenure as the country's top military officer. General Raja Subramani takes over the reins of the top military office from the outgoing CDS, General Anil Chauhan, who completed his tenure on May 30. (ANI)